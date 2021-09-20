DC Circ. Says United Must Show TSA Scored Twice On Fees

By J. Edward Moreno (September 20, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Monday pushed United Airlines on what the panel's judges consider a lack of evidence submitted in the airline's appeal of a Transportation Security Administration decision denying United's request for a $1.5 million refund of security service fee overpayments. According to United, it paid TSA fees — which airlines are required by law to collect and then remit to the TSA — for involuntary transfers in which the fees were already collected by other airlines, but the three judges on Monday's panel said the record seems to lack clear evidence that the fees were in fact paid by those...

