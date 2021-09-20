Wardman Park Gets OK For $18M Marriott Deal In Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (September 20, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The century-old Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel got permission Monday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to check out of Chapter 11 with the $18 million settlement of a long-running dispute with Marriott Hotels Services Management LLC. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey approved Wardman Hotel Owner LLC's Chapter 11 liquidation plan, which will distribute the proceeds of the hotel's $152.25 million asset sale and settle the more than $87 million in claims by Marriott that helped drive the business into bankruptcy. The hotel, which had operated in the nation's capital as a hospitality hub since 1918, shut down...

