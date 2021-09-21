Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Virtu's Access To Insurer's Files Curbed In $11M Hacking Fight

By Daniel Tay (September 21, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court barred Virtu from seeking documents from a third party that the court has already determined are irrelevant to the financial services provider's claims that Axis Insurance wrongly refused to cover $11 million it lost in a hacking incident.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker said Monday that Virtu Financial could not sidestep her previous determination that the company can't go after certain documents in Axis' possession by requesting them from Marsh & McLennan Cos., Axis Insurance's broker, or any third party. Any documents the broker produces in response to a subpoena by Virtu must comply with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!