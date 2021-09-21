Feds Settle Terminally Ill Vet's Burn Pit Med Mal Suit For $3M

By Jonathan Capriel (September 21, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A Vermont federal judge on Monday approved a $3 million settlement for a veteran with "limited" life left and his family, resolving medical malpractice claims that the Veterans Administration hospital failed to diagnose the soldier's colon cancer caused by his breathing burn pit fumes during his tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. The government agreed to pay the seven-figure settlement to Wesley Black, a former commander in the Vermont Army National Guard, his wife and 5-year-old child. U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford approved the agreement, saying, "[t]ime is limited due to the course of Mr. Black's illness." When he was diagnosed...

