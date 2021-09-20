Bausch Execs Escape Derivative Suit Over Fraud Scheme

By Katryna Perera (September 20, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday adopted a recommendation to dismiss a shareholder derivative class action that alleged executives of Canadian pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Cos. Inc. tried to cover up a price-gouging scheme. Monday's order followed a special master's report and recommendation filed in November of last year. Bausch executives urged a New Jersey federal judge to toss the suit in April 2020, arguing that the case belonged in British Columbia, where the company is incorporated. Shareholders had initially brought breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and other claims against the board of directors at Bausch, formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.,...

