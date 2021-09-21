Goulston Picks Up Nutter Sports Dealmaker In Boston

By Rachel Scharf (September 21, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Goulston & Storrs PC has added former Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP partner Jonathan Calla as a Boston-based director in the firm's corporate group, where he'll advise on deals with an eye toward sports and cross-border transactions. Calla brings with him 15 years of experience counseling both buyers and sellers in mergers and acquisitions and representing private equity funds in investments of all sizes. A veteran of sports deals, Calla told Law360 on Tuesday that he's particularly looking forward to working with Goulston's college sports law practice. "I'm excited to be a part of the growing sports practice at Goulston, which...

