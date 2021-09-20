Philly Condo Owners Blame Comcast, Verizon For Pipe Break

By Matthew Santoni (September 20, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Insurers for the owners of offices and condominiums in a Philadelphia skyscraper said Verizon and Comcast incorrectly attached their cables and conduits to a sprinkler system pipe, causing a chemical reaction that broke the pipe and flooded parts of the building in 2020, according to a suit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Travelers Indemnity Co., Columbia Casualty Co. and other insurers said the utilities stuck their lines to a plastic sprinkler pipe on the 50th floor of the Two Liberty Place tower in Center City, where the weight of the lines and a chemical reaction between the wires, adhesives and plastic...

