Hemp Group Slams Va. Ban On Student Athletes Hawking CBD

By Sarah Jarvis (September 21, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Hemp industry trade group US Hemp Roundtable has criticized a recent law enacted in Virginia for prohibiting student athletes from getting paid under name, image and likeness agreements for cannabinoids and CBD products, calling the ban misguided. The group said in a Friday news release that the measure — which was enacted in August as part of the state's budget bill, House Bill 7001 — impedes interstate commerce and ignores the important role that hemp products can play in sports wellness and recovery. "We think that college athletes in Virginia — and throughout the United States — should have the opportunity to...

