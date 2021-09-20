Texas Sues To Block EEOC Gender Identity Guidance

By Michelle Casady (September 20, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Texas on Monday asked a federal court to block the enforcement of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidance issued in June regarding discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, arguing that it violates the rights of state agencies to set workplace policies. Texas asserted that its state agencies, as employers of hundreds of thousands of people, hold the "sovereign right to set their own policies on bathroom usage, dress codes and pronoun usage within their workplaces." "By purporting to require that employers and their employees use an individual's preferred pronounces based on subjective gender identity rather than biological sex, the June...

