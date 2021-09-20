Auto Parts Maker Escapes Suit Over Fatal Factory Accident

By Mike Curley (September 20, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday freed auto parts maker Flex-N-Gate LLC from a suit over a maintenance worker who was killed by a faulty robot, saying state law blocks her husband's negligence claims. U.S. District Judge Hala J. Jarbou dismissed Flex-N-Gate from William Holbrook's suit as a defendant and dismissed a negligence claim against Prodomax Automation Ltd., which made the assembly line in which the incident happened, but declined to throw out Holbrook's other claims against Prodomax. According to the opinion, the Michigan Product Liability Statute is the sole remedy for injury or death claims caused by or resulting from...

