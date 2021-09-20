FCC Asked To Reconsider 'Punitive' 911 Fee Diversion Rules

By Kelcee Griffis (September 20, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has been asked to reconsider its new rules meant to discourage states and localities from diverting money collected for 911 infrastructure to other purposes, which a Colorado municipal body is calling "clearly punitive." In a Friday petition, the Boulder Regional Emergency Telephone Service Authority said the way the FCC's rules are structured will not weed out shady fee collection and spending practices and could even punish an entire state for the independent actions of a single city or county. Instead, "unfairly labeling a state [as] a fee diverter and sanctioning all taxing jurisdictions would create an incentive...

