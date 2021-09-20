Biden, Airlines' Jet Fuel Emissions Goals In For Bumpy Ride

By Linda Chiem (September 20, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden and airlines' efforts to develop cleaner jet fuel mark a major step toward curbing greenhouse gas emissions in the industry, but their success will depend on the creation of infrastructure and technology that come with their own complications and which some argue are not truly sustainable. Biden on Sept. 9 announced an industrywide push to make 3 billion gallons of "sustainable aviation fuel," or SAF, available to U.S. aircraft operators by 2030 to help cut emissions by 20%. The collective effort, dubbed the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge, includes directives to various agencies and commitments from major U.S. airlines to...

