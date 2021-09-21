US Atty Joins Ballard Spahr's White Collar Group In Philly

By James Boyle (September 21, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP strengthened the litigation practice in its Philadelphia and Washington offices with the addition of a federal prosecutor who has left the U.S. Department of Justice seeking new challenges in private practice. Jill Steinberg has joined Ballard Spahr as a partner in the firm's white collar and internal investigations group, the firm announced Monday. She will be based out of Philadelphia and share residency in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Steinberg told Law360 she moved to Ballard Spahr after more than a decade with the DOJ to keep building her skill set and take on new challenges. "Being at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS