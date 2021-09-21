BakerHostetler Adds 4 Ex-McGuireWoods Employment Attys

By Kevin Penton (September 21, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has added two labor and employment attorneys previously with McGuireWoods LLP as partners in two of its California offices, the firm has announced. Matthew C. Kane and Sylvia J. Kim will work in Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively, as members of the firm's labor and employment practice group, where they will concentrate their work on assisting employers with litigating and resolving a broad range of employment-related claims, according to BakerHostetler's announcement on Monday. Two other labor and employment attorneys will also join the firm as associates. Both Kane and Kim regularly work on matters such as California Labor Code...

