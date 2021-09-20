Ice Cube's TM Suit Against Robinhood Wrecked For Good

By Adam Lidgett (September 20, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Ice Cube saw his trademark lawsuit against investment app Robinhood over its newsletter featuring a still frame of him from one of his movies tossed for good on Monday, as a federal magistrate judge said his amended complaint didn't add anything to preserve it. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler on dismissed Ice Cube's lawsuit with prejudice, just about three months after she initially tossed it. "The amended complaint falls for the same defect found in the original: It does not sufficiently plead an injury in fact because Robinhood's use of Ice Cube's image and phrase does not suggest Ice Cube's endorsement...

