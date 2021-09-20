The Weeknd Hit With Copyright Suit Over 'Call Out My Name'

By Bill Donahue (September 20, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Weeknd is facing a new copyright lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court that claims the superstar lifted key elements for his hit "Call Out My Name" from an earlier song created by two music producers. In a complaint filed Friday, Suniel Fox and Henry Strange accused the Weeknd of stealing numerous aspects of their "Vibeking," an "atmospheric and melancholic" instrumental track they created in 2015. "'Vibeking' and 'Call Out My Name' contain quantitatively and qualitatively similar material in their respective lead guitar and vocal hooks, including melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic elements distinctive to 'Vibeking,'" the pair wrote in their lawsuit....

