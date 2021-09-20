Sympathetic NJ Judge Blocks Virus Coverage From Travelers

By Bill Wichert (September 20, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday found that an insurance policy's virus exclusion wiped away an optometry business' chances of pursuing class claims against a Travelers unit over coverage for its losses stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, expressing sympathy but saying she can't rewrite the policy. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas granted the Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss a proposed class action from J.G. Optical Inc. with respect to the financial blow it suffered by ceasing operations as a result of government restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the Garden State. The judge said...

