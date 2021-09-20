Walmart Beats Greenpeace's Recycling Label Suit, For Now

By Melissa Angell (September 20, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday dismissed Greenpeace's lawsuit accusing Walmart Inc. of falsely labeling certain products as recyclable, finding that the environmental nonprofit lacked standing since it failed to show that it relied on the veracity of Walmart's recycling representations. In a four-page order granting Walmart's motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney tossed Greenpeace's first amended complaint after determining that the group did not demonstrate that its staff relied on Walmart's statements as being true when it initiated an investigation into the recycling claims. Judge Chesney explained that since Greenpeace's claims are only based on Walmart's purported...

