Policyholder Outlook Following UK Biz Interruption Test Case

By Peter Sharp and Paul Mesquitta (September 22, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court issued a policyholder-friendly decision earlier this year in the COVID-19 business interruption insurance test case, Financial Conduct Authority v. Arch Insurance (UK) Ltd. The judgment will apply to policyholders' claims on a case-by-case basis. On Jan. 15, the U.K. Supreme Court handed down its judgment in the test case for the benefit of policyholders.[1] The FCA has said that, in the period between the Supreme Court decision and June 14, insurers have paid out £757 million to policyholders in respect of claims related to COVID-19 under their business interruption insurance policies. However, in the wake of the landmark ruling,...

