Gay Man Narrowly Wins Review Of Asylum Credibility

By Lauren Berg (September 21, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel has revived a gay Cameroonian man's bid for protection in the U.S., agreeing that there are inconsistencies in his persecution account, but said the Board of Immigration Appeals needs to take another look at whether there are enough inconsistencies to again deny him asylum. The panel majority on Friday narrowed the possible avenues for questioning Donatien Pires Mpesse's honesty — rejecting one alleged inconsistency and upholding two others — but couldn't determine what the lower courts would have made of the remaining credible evidence. The panel said it's up to the BIA, and the immigration judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS