Wash. Judge Rules Against Lummi Nation In Fishing Dispute

By Andrew Westney (September 21, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has ruled that certain waters in Puget Sound aren't part of the Lummi Nation's traditional fishing grounds, handing a win to three other tribes that opposed the Lummi tribe's bid to open a crab fishery in the disputed area. U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez on Monday granted summary judgment to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, the Tulalip Tribes and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, which had sought to define the Lummi Nation's usual and accustomed fishing grounds, or U&A, as not including waters east of Whidbey Island in the sound. The subproceeding, launched in 2019, is...

