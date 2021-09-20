Colorful Ex-Attys Sue Doctor In First Texas Abortion Law Suits

By Dave Simpson (September 20, 2021, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A former Arkansas lawyer who refers to himself as "disbarred and disgraced" and an Illinois pro choice man who calls himself a former "small fry litigation attorney" filed the first lawsuits under Texas' new abortion restrictions, both against a doctor who admitted publicly to performing an abortion. Both suits in Texas state court target Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted in a Saturday Washington Post op-ed to performing an abortion earlier this month for a woman in her first trimester of pregnancy but, as he put it, "beyond the state's new limit." The Bexar County district court petition from Felipe N. Gomez, of Illinois,...

