Hotelier Asks 7th Circ. To Revive COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (September 21, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- An Indianapolis hotel owner asked the Seventh Circuit to revive its COVID-19 coverage lawsuit against Fireman's Fund Insurance Co., arguing that the presence of the virus and the lack of a virus exclusion made its case different from the many pandemic cases decided against policyholders. Circle Block Partners LLC and Circle Block Hotel LLC, the Conrad Hotel's owner and operator, respectively, said in their opening brief Monday that Fireman's admitted that COVID-19 could contaminate surfaces and should be treated as a crisis. U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon dismissed the suit in July, agreeing with the insurer that the hotel didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS