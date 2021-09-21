Tycoon Risks Being Ignored After No-Show At $3.5B Trial

By Christopher Crosby (September 21, 2021, 6:19 PM BST) -- Lawyers for a wealthy Arab property tycoon have until Wednesday morning to explain their client's sudden illness and inability to testify at liquidators' $3.5 billion trial else his evidence may be excluded, a London judge said Tuesday. High Court Judge Joanna Smith gave lawyers for businessman Sheikh Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber more time to gather information on his medical treatment after he was admitted to hospital just hours before he was due to be cross-examined as part of efforts to sell off his property portfolio. Liquidators overseeing the insolvency of Al Jaber's leisure and hotel group, MBI International & Partners Inc., are...

