NJ High Court Shoots Down Decade-Old Atty Ethics Complaint

By Nick Muscavage (September 21, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's high court on Tuesday shot down an ethics complaint that has been dogging an attorney for more than a decade, alleging that he improperly snooped on an adversary's Facebook account, finding that the attorney "may have had a good faith misunderstanding about the nature of Facebook" at the time. The case stems back to 2007 when John J. Robertelli, a partner at Uniondale, New York-based Rivkin Radler LLP, was retained to represent Oakland, New Jersey, and a borough police sergeant in a personal injury suit filed by Dennis Hernandez. Hernandez claimed that he was struck by a police vehicle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS