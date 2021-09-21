Chancery Sends $875M BGC-Cantor Unit Merger Suit To Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (September 21, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday sent to trial claims against billionaire Howard Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald LP and an affiliate as well as a BGC Partners Inc. director in a suit accusing Lutnick, Cantor and others of lining up an overpriced, $875 million BGC deal for Berkeley Point Financial LLC. In a summary judgment ruling, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will found that a genuine dispute exists over the independence of two directors on a BGC special committee that recommended the 2017 deal, in which Lutnick-controlled BGC bought Berkeley Point from Cantor Commercial Real Estate, also controlled by Lutnick. The finding barred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS