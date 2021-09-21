Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Didn't Tell Oil Cos. To Deceive Hawaiians, 9th Circ. Hears

By Morgan Conley (September 21, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Maui and Honolulu urged the Ninth Circuit to keep their suits seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages in state court, arguing virtually no federal courts have found credible a claim by fossil fuel companies that they produced oil at the behest of the federal government.

The Hawaiian municipalities told the appeals court that Chevron, ExxonMobil Corp. and other energy producers sound like a broken record in their repeated assertions to courts around the country that local governments should be forced to bring climate change deception suits in federal court.

Maui and Honolulu said in a brief dated Friday that the energy companies...

