SPAC Shareholder Sues Over Loss On $1B XL Fleet Merger

By Leslie Pappas (September 21, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company investor who lost money in the $1 billion merger that created XL Fleet Corp. has launched a proposed class action against the electric vehicle systems provider in Delaware's Chancery Court, alleging that insiders drove an unfair "value-destroying" deal process that misled shareholders. Investor Cody Laidlaw alleges in his complaint Monday that directors of the SPAC Pivotal Investment Corp. II pushed for the December merger with Boston-based startup XL Hybrids Inc. even though they knew it was bad for shareholders. "Although an abysmal deal for Pivotal's Class A stockholders, the merger provided a financial windfall for the holders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS