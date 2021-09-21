Sorare Raises $680M For Fantasy Soccer And NFT Platform

By Elise Hansen (September 21, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Sorare, which weds fantasy soccer with nonfungible token collectibles, said Tuesday it had raised a whopping $680 million in a Series B financing led by SoftBank that the company said will fuel its ambitions to create a "sports entertainment giant." Paris-headquartered Sorare said the round was Europe's largest Series B round to date and gives the company a $4.3 billion valuation. The company offers a fantasy soccer platform in which users create lineups of five players, with their lineups' success based on players' performance in real-life games. Sorare also offers sports cards as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, meaning buyers will own a...

