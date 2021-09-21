Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago's Rosebud Restaurants Lose Virus Coverage Suit

By Angela Childers (September 21, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based Italian restaurant chain Rosebud failed to convince an Illinois federal judge that its COVID-19 business-interruption costs should be covered under its all-risk insurance policy.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said Monday that Rosebud Restaurant Inc. attempted to "manufacture ambiguity where none exists" in its policy and dismissed its breach of contract and bad faith claims against Regent Insurance Co. and subsidiary QBE Americas Inc. Her decision is in line with the majority of courts in the Seventh Circuit that have denied coverage for business-interruption claims premised on coronavirus closure orders.

Rosebud argued that its policy failed to distinguish between "physical...

