Exxon Can't Tap Excess Policies In $20M Injury Coverage Row

By Shane Dilworth (September 21, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday overturned a ruling that allowed ExxonMobil Corp. to recover $20 million from a refinery insurer's umbrella policy to settle claims brought by two injured workers, finding Exxon's agreement with the workers' employer didn't allow it to tap coverage under the policy. A three-judge First District panel found that a trial court judge mistakenly adopted ExxonMobil's interpretation of its agreement with Savage Refinery Services LLC, which called for Savage to obtain commercial general liability insurance naming the oil giant as an additional insured. ExxonMobil contended that the agreement provided coverage under all primary and umbrella excess...

