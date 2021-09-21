Video Properly Used To Impeach Witness, NC Court Finds

By Mike Curley (September 21, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a win for a physician in a suit alleging he injured a woman by using the wrong kind of screw during foot surgery, finding that a video showing the woman doing several activities she testified were impossible because of her injury was correctly admitted as evidence to impeach her. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a verdict clearing Dr. David Warner Boone and Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic PA from claims by Hortense Pamela Hill, saying that while normally the video would only have been admitted during the damages portion of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS