Walgreens Invests $970M To Grab Major Stake In Shields

By Charlie Innis (September 21, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., a holding company for the Walgreens and Boots pharmacy store chains, said Tuesday it plans to take a controlling stake in Shields Health Solutions by way of a $970 million investment, in a deal guided by six law firms. The investment would give Walgreens a 71% stake in the specialty pharmacy company and would help support Shields' growth, the two companies said in a joint statement. Legal counsel for Walgreens is led by Sidley Austin LLP and includes Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Reed Smith LLP. Shields' legal counsel is led by Ropes & Gray LLP,...

