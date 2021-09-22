Clint Eastwood Nabs Another Default Win In CBD TM Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (September 22, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has entered default against the CEO of a Los Angeles CBD company that Clint Eastwood accused of manipulating web search results and misappropriating his name to make users think he was endorsing its products. On Tuesday, the court entered a one-page default against Eric Popowicz, CEO of Norok Innovation Inc., after Eastwood, through his company, requested an entry of default on Monday. Court records show he served Popowicz with the suit last month, but Popowicz didn't plead or defend himself in the case. Eastwood brought infringement claims against Norok and Popowicz in his January suit, which was...

