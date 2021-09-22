Ojibwe Tribes Say Wisc. Wolf Hunt Steps On Treaty Rights

By Andrew Westney (September 22, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Six Ojibwe, or Chippewa, tribes have asked a Wisconsin federal judge to halt an upcoming gray wolf hunt in the state, saying the hunt would violate their treaty rights by allowing non-Indians to kill too many wolves. The six tribes said in a complaint filed Tuesday that a proposed quota of 300 wolves for the Nov. 6 hunt would drive down the already low numbers of the gray wolf population, and would violate the tribes' rights under two 19-century treaties to a half share of natural resources in off-reservation territory ceded to the United States. The tribes — the Bad River Band...

