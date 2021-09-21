DraftKings Launches Bid To Buy UK Betting Peer Entain

By Benjamin Horney (September 21, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Boston, Massachusetts-based fantasy sports and gambling giant DraftKings Inc. has offered to buy Entain PLC, the parent of U.K. gambling peer Ladbrokes, the companies revealed on Tuesday. Financial details were not disclosed. The news broke after CNBC reported that DraftKings had put forth a bid for Entain valued at about $20 billion. Following media speculation, both companies issued statements confirming that an offer has been made. "DraftKings can confirm a proposal has been sent to Entain," a spokesperson for DraftKings told Law360 via email. "Under the U.K. Takeover Code, we cannot provide any further comment at this time." Entain is a...

