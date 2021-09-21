NY Judge Won't Pause Renewable Project Siting Regs

By Morgan Conley (September 21, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday refused to temporarily block new regulations intended to accelerate the siting and development of renewable energy projects, saying several towns and advocacy groups are unlikely to win on their claims the rules violate state environmental law. Albany County Supreme Court Justice Peter A. Lynch denied a motion for a preliminary injunction lodged by the New York towns of Copake, Cambria, Farmersville, Malone, Somerset and Yates, along with a coalition of bird conservation groups and several resident groups. Justice Lynch said that the record indicates the newly formed New York Office of Renewable Energy Siting,...

