NYC Sues 'New York Cannabis' Brand For Using City Logos

By Bill Donahue (September 21, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The city of New York is suing a Manhattan man for launching an apparel brand called "NYC New York Cannabis," accusing him of creating marijuana-spliced versions of famous city logos such as the Parks and Recreation leaf. In a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court, the city claimed Robert Lopez was infringing several of its "most recognizable and iconic trademarks" by selling apparel that riffs on city logos. In one example listed in the complaint, Lopez modified the famous leaf logo of the Parks and Recreation Department, replacing a broad leaf with a cannabis leaf. "Defendant Lopez has copied several well-known...

