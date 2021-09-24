NY Debt Collection Ruling's Narrow Application For Lenders

By Christopher Gorman (September 24, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Those in the business of acquiring distressed real estate assets have more than enough concerns in making investments based solely upon market-driven and certain legal factors, including the time it takes to prosecute foreclosure actions through to completion. The New York Supreme Court Appellate Division addressed one such legal concern in a recent decision, Citibank NA v. Yanling Wu.[1] The court concluded that the plaintiff in that particular case, a lender who acquired a distressed real estate asset following an alleged default by the borrowers in making payment, was not required to be licensed as a debt collection agency pursuant to...

