Union Can't Force Arbitration In NRG Benefits Fight

By Rachel Stone (September 21, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday dismissed an electrical workers union's suit urging the court to force NRG Energy to arbitrate a dispute over whether it breached union contracts when it shifted some retirees' life insurance benefits to a lump sum. In his memorandum opinion and order granting NRG's dismissal motion, U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharpe held that since the current and former collective bargaining agreements the company struck with Local Union 97, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, AFL-CIO cover only current employees, not retirees, the union couldn't compel arbitration. The court sided with NRG's argument that the union...

