Kelley Kronenberg Adds Atty To Expanding Insurance Practice

By Matt Perez (September 23, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Florida-based law firm Kelley Kronenberg continued its insurance defense litigation practice expansion Tuesday by adding a new partner in Miami. Ronald Roth moves to the firm from his own practice. He's been a practicing attorney in South Florida since 1993. Roth's practice is primarily related to first-party and third-party insurance defense litigation. He has particular experience litigating state and federal court insurance defense cases. His areas of focus in the past have included insurance coverage, motor vehicle liability, premises liability, products liability, personal injury and wrongful death. Roth has also handled litigation regarding title insurance disputes, foreclosure actions, equitable subrogation and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS