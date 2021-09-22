AT&T Can't Slip Suit Saying It Fired Worker To Dodge Benefits

By Rachel Stone (September 22, 2021, 1:21 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal court denied AT&T's bid to dismiss a suit claiming it fired a worker to avoid paying retirement benefits he was on the verge of qualifying for, rejecting AT&T's argument that he had to file an internal claim before suing. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor issued an opinion Tuesday saying AT&T's position that Roy Thomas Robinson needed to meet the internal claim requirement didn't hold water because he wasn't yet covered by the company's Management Transition Program retirement plan when he was terminated. The plan requires only people already covered by the MTP benefits program to make an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS