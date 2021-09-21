Judge Sends Virus Coverage Suit To Trial In 'Landmark' Ruling

By Eli Flesch (September 21, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge ruled Tuesday that a Kansas City restaurant and bar operator could be entitled to coverage for pandemic losses at trial, saying the physical loss or damage required for coverage includes contamination rendering a property unsafe. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough said a jury would best decide whether the operator, K.C. Hopps, could prove that it suffered covered damages as a result of the presence of the coronavirus at its property. The decision is a rare policyholder victory in a pandemic coverage suit — one that specifically took aim at the major Eighth Circuit ruling, which found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS