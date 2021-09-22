Telehealth Providers Must Beware Of Fraud As Industry Grows

By LaTawnda Moore (September 22, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General, along with state and federal law enforcement partners has seen an increase in telefraud scams since 2016.[1] According to HHS, the conspirators include telehealth company executives, health care providers, marketers and business owners. Telehealth executives own call centers and use international marking networks to lure unsuspecting patients, often Medicare and Medicaid patients, into a criminal scheme through the use of telemarketing, direct mail and television ads. The telehealth executives pay health care providers for prescriptions. Then, they sell these prescriptions to pharmacies, laboratories or medical equipment companies who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS