1st Circ. Says Ex-RI Officials Shielded From Trucker Subpoena

By Linda Chiem (September 22, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has ruled that legislative privilege shields Rhode Island's former governor and two state lawmakers from having to share internal communications detailing their motives for establishing a 2018 truck-toll program that industry groups alleged discriminated against out-of-state truckers. In response to a petition for writ of mandamus, a three-judge panel on Tuesday ordered U.S. District Judge William E. Smith to reverse his October decision refusing to quash subpoenas issued to former Rhode Island Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, who is now U.S. Secretary of Commerce, former state House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and former state House Rep. Stephen R. Ucci....

