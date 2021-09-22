Judge Says He'd Entertain Recusal Motion In Sussmann Case

By Justin Wise (September 22, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge overseeing the case involving a former Perkins Coie LLP lawyer accused of lying to the FBI in the run-up to the 2016 election said Wednesday he and the attorney were "professional acquaintances" in the U.S. Department of Justice decades ago, and he'd entertain a motion to recuse if desired. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper made the disclosure during a virtual status conference hearing less than a week after a DOJ special counsel indicted Michael Sussmann on a charge of making a materially false statement to the FBI. Sussmann has pled not guilty. Judge Cooper noted he and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS