Online Directory Can't End Privacy Suit Over People Search

By Lauraann Wood (September 22, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge rejected online directory RocketReach's bid to escape proposed class claims that the company unlawfully used personal information to advertise its paid people search service, saying state privacy laws don't exempt the company's alleged conduct. U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo said RocketReach couldn't convince her the Illinois Right to Publicity Act exempts the company's alleged use of named plaintiff Aimee Krause's and other Illinois residents' identities to advertise paid access to its full people-search directory. The judge said that argument is better presented as an affirmative defense. Krause's proposed class suit claims RocketReach used her and other Illinois...

