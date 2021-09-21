Fired Nursing School Profs Ask Calif. Jury For $55M

By Cara Salvatore (September 21, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Two fired employees of a California nursing school deserve over $55 million after being fired in retaliation for their advocacy for students who alleged sexual harassment against a school co-founder, their lawyer said at trial Tuesday, asking a jury to "protect the protectors." Counsel for former American University of Health Sciences Dean of Nursing Anita Bralock and former professor Brandon Fryman told the jury in closing arguments for a trial that started Aug. 20 that the two were fired in 2016 in retaliation for supporting students alleging sexual harassment against AUHS co-founder, president, board member, Title IX coordinator and pastor Gregory...

