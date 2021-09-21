Pharmacies Win Remand Of FDA's Compounded Drug Memo

By Dave Simpson (September 21, 2021, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to either perform an analysis of its memorandum that created new regulations to fully implement a decades-old rule governing pharmacy compounding, or certify that the memo won't greatly impact small businesses, like the pharmacies challenging the memo. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper rejected the FDA's argument that the issue is not ripe, and found that the October memorandum for understanding was a legislative rule, granting partial summary judgment to Wellness Pharmacy Inc., Women's International Pharmacy Inc. and five other pharmacies that make compound drugs. "Its ultimate decision has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS