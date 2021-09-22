Car Crash Victim Tells 1st Circ. Claim Against Geico Is Timely

By Shane Dilworth (September 22, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A woman who suffered injuries in a car crash told the First Circuit her suit seeking $1 million from Geico should be revived, explaining that a Massachusetts federal judge should have applied the six-year statute of limitations for breach of contract claims. Anita Seifer told the federal appeals court in Tuesday's opening brief that U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman mistakenly applied the three-year statute of limitations for personal injury actions to conclude that her suit was untimely. Mark O'Brien, counsel for Seifer, told Law360 the case is important and raises "a novel argument in the First Circuit." O'Brien explained that...

